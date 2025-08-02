Analyzing Bank of China (BACHY) and Its Competitors

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bank of China to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of China and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $174.63 billion $33.08 billion 5.50 Bank of China Competitors $842.54 billion $6.66 billion 10.44

Bank of China’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bank of China. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Bank of China has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 36.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of China is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 18.97% 8.17% 0.68% Bank of China Competitors 16.80% 12.64% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of China and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 0 1 3.00 Bank of China Competitors 1251 4067 4398 224 2.36

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Bank of China’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of China has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bank of China rivals beat Bank of China on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

