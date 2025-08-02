Amphenol Corporation (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Amphenol has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

APH opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $108.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

