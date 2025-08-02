Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.85.

Shares of AMZN opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.21. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

