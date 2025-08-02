Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Sells $222,000.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Ault III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337.20. This represents a 92.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $2.20 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alzamend Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

