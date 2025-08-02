Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

