Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,100 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Novartis stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

