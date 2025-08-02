Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,071.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

