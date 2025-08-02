Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,370 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,091.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,040.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.