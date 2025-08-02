Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $7.39 Million in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average of $257.11. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $181.81 and a 12-month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

