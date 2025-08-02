Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 6,670 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $140.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

