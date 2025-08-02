Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 500,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 1.94% of JELD-WEN worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 868.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 1,250,456 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $5,055,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $3,747,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,250,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,448,633.78. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $386.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.65. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

