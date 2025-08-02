Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Raised by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 5.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.7%

AEM stock opened at $125.21 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.