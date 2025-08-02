Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 806,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 594,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548,344 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.