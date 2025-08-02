AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $511,000.

NYSEARCA FLXR opened at $39.44 on Friday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

