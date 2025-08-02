AE Wealth Management LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,208.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 142,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,419,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 26,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 36.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,929,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,164.88. This represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

