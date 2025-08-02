AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

