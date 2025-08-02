Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$12.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

Several analysts have commented on AAV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.81 and a 52 week high of C$12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

