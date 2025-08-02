Acorn Creek Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

