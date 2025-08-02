54,177 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.4% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

