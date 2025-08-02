5,178 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Down 3.3%

SharkNinja stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

