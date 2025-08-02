47,567 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,187.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 26,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $558.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.