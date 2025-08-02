264 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

LLY opened at $761.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $775.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

