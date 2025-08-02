160,000 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. fuboTV accounts for 0.7% of MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUBO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in fuboTV by 77.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 52,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other fuboTV news, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 75,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $311,903.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 375,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,135.30. The trade was a 16.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ignacio Figueras sold 66,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $281,419.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 402,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,558.34. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,400 shares of company stock worth $985,323. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Down 5.5%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Several research firms recently commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

