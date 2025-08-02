1,386 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Mullooly Asset Management Inc.

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.0% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,840 shares of company stock worth $6,421,556. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $99.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $100.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

