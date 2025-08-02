10,885 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 153,187 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1,520.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,291.15. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $450,673 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

