10,000 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

