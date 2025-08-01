Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.9%

DSGX stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.61 and a 12-month high of $124.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.