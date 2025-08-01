Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after buying an additional 405,871 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,636,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,306,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after buying an additional 31,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 344,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on USFD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

