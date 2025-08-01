Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,036 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,382,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,394,000 after acquiring an additional 121,452 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

