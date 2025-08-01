Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.1%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

