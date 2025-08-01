Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Fastenal Q3 Earnings

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.13 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

In related news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,750. This represents a 27.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,670. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

