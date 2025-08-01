Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for PepsiCo Q3 Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Shares of PEP opened at $137.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

