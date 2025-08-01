Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in H2O America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H2O America during the 4th quarter valued at $10,255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of H2O America during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H2O America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H2O America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on H2O America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on H2O America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

H2O America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTO opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. H2O America has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $61.97.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. H2O America had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $198.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H2O America will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

H2O America Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

