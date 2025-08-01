XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.44 Million Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $3,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 83,532 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 129,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $577,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,031.80. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,558.88. This trade represents a 63.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

