XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,177,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $566.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $564.67 and its 200 day moving average is $551.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $439.59 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

