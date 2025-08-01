XTX Topco Ltd Buys 78,481 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of StoneCo worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 21.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 350,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 469.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 330,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 272,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Santander raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

