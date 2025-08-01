XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

