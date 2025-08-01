Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,676 shares.

Wolverine Resources Stock Down 39.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Wolverine Resources

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.