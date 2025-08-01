Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,868,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after buying an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after buying an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23,555.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,055,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,272,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

