William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for RSG Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $284.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $230.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.22. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $192.64 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

