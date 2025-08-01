What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for SPS Commerce Q3 Earnings?

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,859 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

