What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for WBD Q2 Earnings?

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7%

WBD opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

