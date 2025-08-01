Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

