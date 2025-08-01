Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $195.00 on Thursday. Generac has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Generac by 81.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

