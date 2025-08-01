Wealthquest Corp Sells 2,674 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,953,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 276.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 59,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 595,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 55,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BDEC opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a market cap of $360.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.