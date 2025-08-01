Wealthquest Corp Makes New $253,000 Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Natixis acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.03.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

