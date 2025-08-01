Wealthquest Corp Invests $143,000 in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bruker by 92.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Bruker by 274.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bruker by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.