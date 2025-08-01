Wealthquest Corp Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $283.04 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.40 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.87.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

