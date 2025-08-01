Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $370,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 134,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,349.16. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,643,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,907,826.43. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,846,562 shares of company stock valued at $131,933,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 3,376.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 586,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 570,087 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 405,913 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 854,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 372,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 102.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 258,521 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

