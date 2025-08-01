Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 631,666 shares in the company, valued at $23,782,224.90. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,708.54. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,846,562 shares of company stock valued at $131,933,805. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 3,258.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.